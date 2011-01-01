After-hours emergency? Call Municipal Operations and Consulting, Inc at 281-367-5511
water and wastewater management
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
water and wastewater management
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
After-hours emergency? Call Municipal Operations and Consulting, Inc at 281-367-5511
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
The September meeting will be held on the 2nd Monday of September 14, 2026.
Realtors: Please click below for the Notice to Purchaser of Special Taxing or Assessment District.
Beginning January 2026, meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month.
All at 6:30 pm
Click below for more information.
Please click below for information on setting up new service.
The District has implemented a digital notification system to alert residents quickly of a water, sewer, drainage, or other District related event or situation. Please click below for more information.
Please help us with our Storm Water Management Program. Properly dispose of yard materials before they reach the drainage system and the river. Please click below for more details of how to help.
Please click below to pay your water bill online. You will be directed to the Municipal Operations & Consulting site where you can login to pay your bill.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the environmental agency for the state. They have approximately 2,800 employees, located in their central office in Austin and 16 regional offices around Texas.
The Public Utility Commission (PUC) is responsible for the general supervision and oversight of water and sewer utility regulation, including processing applications for certified retail water and sewer utility service areas.
The mission of TWDB is to lead the state's efforts in ensuring a secure water future for Texas and its citizens. It is a vital part of Texas' mission and goals that relate to maintaining the viability of the state's natural resources.
Copyright © 2026 River Plantation MUD - All Rights Reserved.